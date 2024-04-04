Those who invested in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) five years ago are up 63%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 63% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 5.6% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Hologic moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd hope to see the share price to rise.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Hologic had a tough year, with a total loss of 5.6%, against a market gain of about 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hologic you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

