Those who invested in Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) three years ago are up 84%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) share price down 17% in the last month. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling After all, the share price is up a market-beating 84% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Hudson Global achieved compound earnings per share growth of 56% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Hudson Global has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Hudson Global stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 12% in the last year, Hudson Global shareholders lost 44%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Hudson Global has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

