Those who invested in Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (KLSE:IWCITY) a year ago are up 107%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (KLSE:IWCITY) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 107%. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.9% in the last 30 days. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 17% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad saw its revenue grow by 928%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 107% in response. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Iskandar Waterfront City Berhad (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

