Those who invested in Kingsmen Creatives (SGX:5MZ) three years ago are up 65%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. (SGX:5MZ) shareholders have seen the share price rise 65% over three years, well in excess of the market return (10%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 3.1% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Kingsmen Creatives was able to grow its EPS at 108% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Kingsmen Creatives shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.1% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 7% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Kingsmen Creatives is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

