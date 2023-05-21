Those who invested in Klingelnberg (VTX:KLIN) three years ago are up 48%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Klingelnberg AG (VTX:KLIN), which is up 48%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 16% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 20%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Klingelnberg became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Klingelnberg shareholders have gained 20% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 14% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting Klingelnberg on your watchlist. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Klingelnberg you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

