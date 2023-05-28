Those who invested in Knaus Tabbert (ETR:KTA) a year ago are up 57%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) share price is up 57% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 8.1% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Knaus Tabbert hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Knaus Tabbert was able to grow EPS by 145% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 57% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Knaus Tabbert, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Knaus Tabbert shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 57% over the last twelve months, including dividends. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 17% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Knaus Tabbert better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Knaus Tabbert (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

