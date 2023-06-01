Those who invested in KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) five years ago are up 184%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 184% return, over that period. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 66% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

KORU Medical Systems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, KORU Medical Systems can boast revenue growth at a rate of 9.2% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 23% per year over five years. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think KORU Medical Systems will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that KORU Medical Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 74% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 23% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for KORU Medical Systems you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

But note: KORU Medical Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

