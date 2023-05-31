Those who invested in Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE:LTH) a year ago are up 35%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) share price is 35% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 0.09% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Life Time Group Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Life Time Group Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Life Time Group Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Life Time Group Holdings boasts a total shareholder return of 35% for the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 12% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Life Time Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Life Time Group Holdings (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

