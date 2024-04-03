Those who invested in Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) five years ago are up 224%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) share price has soared 224% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 1.6%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Lincoln Educational Services became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Lincoln Educational Services has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Lincoln Educational Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 27%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lincoln Educational Services (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

