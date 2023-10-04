Those who invested in Lion Industries Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LIONIND) three years ago are up 52%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Lion Industries Corporation Berhad (KLSE:LIONIND), which is up 52%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 0.2% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 32% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Lion Industries Corporation Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Lion Industries Corporation Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 0.2% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 15%, compound, over three years. If the company is cutting costs profitability could be on the horizon, but the revenue decline is a prima facie concern.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lion Industries Corporation Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Lion Industries Corporation Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

