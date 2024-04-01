Those who invested in Mako Mining (CVE:MKO) five years ago are up 80%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Mako Mining Corp. (CVE:MKO) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. Its return of 80% has certainly bested the market return! While the returns over the last 5 years have been good, we do feel sorry for those shareholders who haven't held shares that long, because the share price is down 33% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Mako Mining made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

For the last half decade, Mako Mining can boast revenue growth at a rate of 46% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. While the compound gain of 12% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If you think there could be more growth to come, now might be the time to take a close look at Mako Mining. Of course, you'll have to research the business more fully to figure out if this is an attractive opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Mako Mining provided a TSR of 11% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 12% per year. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes Mako Mining a stock worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Mako Mining that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

