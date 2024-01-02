Those who invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) a year ago are up 156%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) share price has soared 156% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! And in the last month, the share price has gained 49%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 9.5% lower than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Marinus Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Marinus Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 56%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 156% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Marinus Pharmaceuticals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 156% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Marinus Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marinus Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

