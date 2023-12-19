Those who invested in MAX Automation (ETR:MXHN) three years ago are up 35%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the MAX Automation SE (ETR:MXHN) share price is up 35% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.3% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 19% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

MAX Automation became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

XTRA:MXHN Earnings Per Share Growth December 19th 2023

It is of course excellent to see how MAX Automation has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on MAX Automation's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MAX Automation shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - MAX Automation has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

