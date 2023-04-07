Those who invested in Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) three years ago are up 117%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) share price is 117% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 13% in thirty days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Merit Medical Systems achieved compound earnings per share growth of 136% per year. The average annual share price increase of 29% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 57.63, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Merit Medical Systems has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Merit Medical Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Merit Medical Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Merit Medical Systems has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

