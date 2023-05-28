Those who invested in Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) a year ago are up 127%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN). Its share price is already up an impressive 127% in the last twelve months. It's also up 73% in about a month. We note that Mersana Therapeutics reported its financial results recently; luckily, you can catch up on the latest revenue and profit numbers in our company report. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 67% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Mersana Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Mersana Therapeutics' revenue grew by 1,464%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 127% as we previously mentioned. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. Given the positive sentiment around the stock we're cautious, but there's no doubt its worth watching.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mersana Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 127% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mersana Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Mersana Therapeutics (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

