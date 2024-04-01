Those who invested in Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) three years ago are up 94%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS), which is up 94%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 16% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 22% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Metallus became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Metallus has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

Metallus shareholders gained a total return of 22% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 14% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Metallus better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Metallus that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

