Those who invested in MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) five years ago are up 48%

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) shareholders have enjoyed a 19% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 6.5% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 4.7% , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, MISC Berhad moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how MISC Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling MISC Berhad stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, MISC Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 48%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

MISC Berhad provided a TSR of 4.7% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 8% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. More recently, the share price growth has slowed. But it has to be said the overall picture is one of good long term and short term performance. Arguably that makes MISC Berhad a stock worth watching. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at MISC Berhad's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

