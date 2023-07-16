Those who invested in Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) three years ago are up 28%

While Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 16% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 28% in three years isn't amazing.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Moderna moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Moderna has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Moderna's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Moderna shares, which cost holders 27%, while the market was up about 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 9% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Moderna better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Moderna (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Moderna better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

