Those who invested in Monash IVF Group (ASX:MVF) three years ago are up 112%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) shareholders have seen the share price rise 86% over three years, well in excess of the market return (5.6%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 35% in the last year , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Monash IVF Group was able to grow its EPS at 7.2% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ASX:MVF Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2024

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Monash IVF Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 112%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Monash IVF Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Monash IVF Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

