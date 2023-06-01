Those who invested in msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL) three years ago are up 41%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at msg life ag (HMSE:MSGL), which is up 40%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 3.7% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

msg life ag became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that msg life ag returned a loss of 3.1% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 4.7%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 0.5% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with msg life ag .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

