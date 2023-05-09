Those who invested in Namoi Cotton (ASX:NAM) three years ago are up 46%

It hasn't been the best quarter for Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 42% in three years isn't amazing.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Namoi Cotton became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Namoi Cotton has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Namoi Cotton's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Namoi Cotton's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Namoi Cotton's TSR of 46% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Namoi Cotton had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.5%, against a market gain of about 5.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Namoi Cotton better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Namoi Cotton that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

