Those who invested in Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) five years ago are up 126%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 114% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 12% in about a quarter.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Nature's Sunshine Products moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Nature's Sunshine Products has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Nature's Sunshine Products' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Nature's Sunshine Products shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 126%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Nature's Sunshine Products shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 77% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Nature's Sunshine Products is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

