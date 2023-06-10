Those who invested in OSK Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OSK) three years ago are up 38%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, OSK Holdings Berhad (KLSE:OSK) shareholders have seen the share price rise 14% over three years, well in excess of the market decline (5.1%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 17% , including dividends .

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, OSK Holdings Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 5.0% per year. We note that the 4% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that OSK Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think OSK Holdings Berhad will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of OSK Holdings Berhad, it has a TSR of 38% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that OSK Holdings Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OSK Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for OSK Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

We will like OSK Holdings Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

