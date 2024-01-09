Those who invested in Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) three years ago are up 176%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) share price is 123% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 65% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 31% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.62.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:PANTECH Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2024

It is of course excellent to see how Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's TSR for the last 3 years was 176%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 30% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 21%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pantech Group Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

