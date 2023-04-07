Those who invested in PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) five years ago are up 128%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) share price has soared 125% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because PAR Technology made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years PAR Technology saw its revenue grow at 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 18% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling PAR Technology stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered PAR Technology's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. PAR Technology hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 128% exceeds its share price return of 125%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 9.6% in the twelve months, PAR Technology shareholders did even worse, losing 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 18%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PAR Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with PAR Technology .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

