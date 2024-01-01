Those who invested in Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) three years ago are up 123%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) share price is 105% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Pason Systems was able to grow its EPS at 91% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 27% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 10.28.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

TSX:PSI Earnings Per Share Growth January 1st 2024

We know that Pason Systems has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Pason Systems' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Pason Systems' TSR for the last 3 years was 123%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Pason Systems shareholders gained a total return of 5.2% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.1% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Pason Systems (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

