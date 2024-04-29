Those who invested in Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) five years ago are up 62%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 62% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 20% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Paylocity Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 52.82.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 24% in the last year, Paylocity Holding shareholders lost 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before spending more time on Paylocity Holding it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

