Those who invested in Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) five years ago are up 334%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Pelikan International Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PELIKAN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 167% in five years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Pelikan International Corporation Berhad achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 52% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 22% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad's TSR of 334% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Pelikan International Corporation Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 106% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 34% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pelikan International Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

