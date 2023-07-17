Those who invested in Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) five years ago are up 13%

It's possible to achieve returns close to the market-weighted average return by buying an index fund. A talented investor can beat the market with a diversified portfolio, but even then, some stocks will under-perform. While the Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) share price is down 11% over half a decade, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was 13%. That's better than the market which declined 0.8% over the same time. Furthermore, it's down 10% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

While the share price declined over five years, Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 6.8% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

It is unusual to see such modest share price growth in the face of sustained EPS improvements. We can look to other metrics to try to understand the situation better.

Revenue is actually up 12% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 13%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad provided a TSR of 7.5% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 2% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

