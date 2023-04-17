Those who invested in PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) five years ago are up 876%

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the PMB Technology Berhad (KLSE:PMBTECH) share price has soared 855% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. In the last week shares have slid back 1.4%. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, PMB Technology Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 48% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 57% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of PMB Technology Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between PMB Technology Berhad's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for PMB Technology Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 876%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PMB Technology Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 14% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 58% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PMB Technology Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PMB Technology Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

