Those who invested in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) three years ago are up 95%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) shareholders have seen the share price rise 95% over three years, well in excess of the market return (22%, not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Priority Technology Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Priority Technology Holdings' revenue trended up 23% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 25% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Priority Technology Holdings on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Priority Technology Holdings

A Different Perspective

Investors in Priority Technology Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 6.7%, against a market gain of about 3.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 10% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Priority Technology Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Priority Technology Holdings you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

