Those who invested in Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) five years ago are up 33%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) shareholders have seen the share price descend 25% over the month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 33%, less than the market return of 58%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Profound Medical didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Profound Medical saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While long-term shareholders have made money, the 6% per year gain over five years fall short of the market return. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Profound Medical

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Profound Medical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Profound Medical that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

