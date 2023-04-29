Those who invested in Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) a year ago are up 456%

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) share price rocketed moonwards 456% in just one year. On top of that, the share price is up 185% in about a quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 133% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Provention Bio made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Provention Bio's revenue grew by 824%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 456% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. So this looks like a great watchlist candidate for investors who look for high growth inflexion points.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Provention Bio stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Provention Bio rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 456% over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 33%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Provention Bio better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Provention Bio (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

