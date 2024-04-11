Those who invested in Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) three years ago are up 375%

While Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 253% in that time. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Ramaco Resources moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Ramaco Resources has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Ramaco Resources' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Ramaco Resources, it has a TSR of 375% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Ramaco Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 135% over the last year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 30% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ramaco Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ramaco Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

