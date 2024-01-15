Those who invested in Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) five years ago are up 247%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) share price has soared 243% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 6.4% in 90 days).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Recce Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Recce Pharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 30% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 28% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. Recce Pharmaceuticals seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ASX:RCE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2024

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Recce Pharmaceuticals will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Recce Pharmaceuticals' share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Recce Pharmaceuticals' TSR, at 247% is higher than its share price return of 243%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Recce Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 21%, against a market gain of about 7.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 28% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Recce Pharmaceuticals has 8 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

