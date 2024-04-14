Those who invested in ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) five years ago are up 371%

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) share price is up a whopping 371% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also up 20% in about a month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because ROK Resources made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years ROK Resources saw its revenue grow at 84% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 36% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like ROK Resources, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

ROK Resources shareholders are down 14% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 36% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ROK Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ROK Resources you should be aware of.

