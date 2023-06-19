Those who invested in SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) three years ago are up 140%

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 119% compared to three years ago. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, SAF-Holland achieved compound earnings per share growth of 118% per year. The average annual share price increase of 30% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 7.80.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that SAF-Holland has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on SAF-Holland's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, SAF-Holland's TSR for the last 3 years was 140%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that SAF-Holland shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.8% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SAF-Holland that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

