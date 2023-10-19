Those who invested in scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) five years ago are up 47%

While scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 30% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last five years. In that time, it is up 47%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 73%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that scPharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, scPharmaceuticals can boast revenue growth at a rate of 105% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. It's nice to see shareholders have made a profit, but the gain of 8% over the period isn't that impressive compared to the overall market. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

scPharmaceuticals provided a TSR of 8.6% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 8% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand scPharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - scPharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

