Those who invested in SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) three years ago are up 152%

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) share price down 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 152% in that time. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for SEACOR Marine Holdings

Because SEACOR Marine Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over the last three years SEACOR Marine Holdings has grown its revenue at 24% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 36% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Take a more thorough look at SEACOR Marine Holdings' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SEACOR Marine Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 54% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that SEACOR Marine Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Of course SEACOR Marine Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Story continues

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.