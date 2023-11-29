Those who invested in Sopheon (LON:SPE) a year ago are up 56%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Sopheon plc (LON:SPE) share price is 55% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 4.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 15% in the last three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Sopheon was able to grow EPS by 91% in the last twelve months. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 55% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Sopheon, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Sopheon's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sopheon shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Sopheon that you should be aware of.

