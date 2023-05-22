Those who invested in Spectral MD Holdings (LON:SMD) a year ago are up 27%

Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd. (LON:SMD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 27%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Spectral MD Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Spectral MD Holdings grew its revenue by 66% last year. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 27% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Spectral MD Holdings in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Spectral MD Holdings shareholders have gained 27% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 48% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Spectral MD Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Spectral MD Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

