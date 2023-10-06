Those who invested in Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) three years ago are up 299%

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) share price is 163% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Star Bulk Carriers moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Star Bulk Carriers has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Star Bulk Carriers' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Star Bulk Carriers the TSR over the last 3 years was 299%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Star Bulk Carriers provided a TSR of 14% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 17% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Star Bulk Carriers has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

