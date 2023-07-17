Those who invested in ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe (FRA:HVB) five years ago are up 66%

It hasn't been the best quarter for ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HVB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. It has returned a market beating 60% in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last half decade ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe's revenue has actually been trending down at about 0.2% per year. Even though revenue hasn't increased, the stock actually gained 10%, per year, during the same period. To us that suggests that there probably isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe the TSR over the last 5 years was 66%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 45% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe .

We will like ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

