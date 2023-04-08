Those who invested in Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) a year ago are up 13%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 11% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Sumo Logic didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Sumo Logic's revenue grew by 24%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 13% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Sumo Logic's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Sumo Logic shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 13% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 62% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Sumo Logic that you should be aware of.

