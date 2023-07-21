Those who invested in Synertec (ASX:SOP) three years ago are up 508%

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is Synertec Corporation Limited (ASX:SOP), which saw its share price soar 508% in three years. The last week saw the share price soften some 2.2%. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Synertec

Synertec isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Synertec actually saw its revenue drop by 5.7% per year over three years. So it's pretty amazing to see the stock price has zoomed up 83% per year in that time. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Synertec's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Synertec has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 150% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 40%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Synertec better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Synertec (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here