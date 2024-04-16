Those who invested in T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) three years ago are up 32%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL), which is up 30%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 1.1% (not including dividends).

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

T7 Global Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 43% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 11.77.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how T7 Global Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that T7 Global Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 27% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 1.5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand T7 Global Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for T7 Global Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

