Those who invested in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) a year ago are up 26%

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) share price is up 26%, but that's less than the broader market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 12% in three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year, Texas Capital Bancshares actually saw its earnings per share drop 43%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Texas Capital Bancshares' revenue actually dropped 13% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Texas Capital Bancshares will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Texas Capital Bancshares provided a TSR of 26% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 1.1% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Texas Capital Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Texas Capital Bancshares .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

