Those who invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) five years ago are up 114%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stock is up an impressive 111% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 10% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.1% in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Thermo Fisher Scientific managed to grow its earnings per share at 17% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 16%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Thermo Fisher Scientific's TSR for the last 5 years was 114%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Thermo Fisher Scientific provided a TSR of 4.1% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 16% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Thermo Fisher Scientific that you should be aware of.

