Those who invested in Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) three years ago are up 665%

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), which saw its share price soar 665% in three years. It's also good to see the share price up 47% over the last quarter. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Tidewater became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Tidewater's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tidewater shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 111% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 33% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Tidewater (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

