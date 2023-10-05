Those who invested in TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) three years ago are up 440%

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. For example, the TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) share price is up a whopping 440% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.4%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because TimkenSteel made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

TimkenSteel's revenue trended up 17% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. Arguably the very strong share price gain of 75% a year is very generous when compared to the revenue growth. A hot stock like this is usually well worth taking a closer look at, as long as you don't let the fear of missing out (FOMO) impact your thinking.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TimkenSteel shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

